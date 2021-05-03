Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vanice Kappaz

Babá de Verdade

Vanice Kappaz
Vanice Kappaz
Hire Me
  • Save
Babá de Verdade flat typography design logo branding
Babá de Verdade flat typography design logo branding
Babá de Verdade flat typography design logo branding
Babá de Verdade flat typography design logo branding
Babá de Verdade flat typography design logo branding
Babá de Verdade flat typography design logo branding
Babá de Verdade flat typography design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. behance_baba11.jpg
  2. sitebb.jpg
  3. behance_baba_dribble1.jpg
  4. behance_baba_dribble2.jpg
  5. behance_baba_dribble3.jpg
  6. behance_baba_dribble5.jpg
  7. behance_baba_dribble4.jpg

Babá de Verdade is an online nanny course for women who want to improve in their profession. The brand gives a feeling of care and affection without losing its intention to transmit knowledge and train successful professionals.​

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Vanice Kappaz
Vanice Kappaz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vanice Kappaz

View profile
    • Like