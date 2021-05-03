Vanice Kappaz

Attuale - Consultoria de viagens

Attuale - Consultoria de viagens typography branding design logo
Attuale Consultoria de Viagens is an agency focusing on personalized trips for the class A. The challenge for the brand was to innovate the visual identity while maintaining a connection with their target audience.

Posted on May 3, 2021
