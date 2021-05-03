Marvin Schwaibold

Madeleine Dalla - Webby Awards

Marvin Schwaibold
Marvin Schwaibold
  • Save
Madeleine Dalla - Webby Awards typography interface website minimal ui design
Download color palette

We are up for the 25th Webby Awards for Madeleine Dalla and we need your vote friends 😃❤️

https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2021/websites-and-mobile-sites/general-websites-and-mobile-sites/professional-services-self-promotion

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Marvin Schwaibold
Marvin Schwaibold
Art Director. Senior Visual Designer @squarespace in NYC 👋

More by Marvin Schwaibold

View profile
    • Like