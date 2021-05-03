George Dfouni

George Dfouni- Hospitality Management Expert

George Dfouni
George Dfouni
  • Save
George Dfouni- Hospitality Management Expert hospitality management georgedfouni
Download color palette

George Dfouni's major responsibility as a hospitality manager is to ensure that travelers have a pleasant experience. He is responsible for overseeing the staff that works in a hotel or resort.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
George Dfouni
George Dfouni

More by George Dfouni

View profile
    • Like