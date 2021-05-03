Creator Sessions website

Finally launched the website to go with the Creator Sessions rebrand that I shared at the end of last year!

This site (which you can check out live at creatorsessions.convertkit.com) is the online hub for this series that showcases artists and the behind-the-scenes of their work.

I'm suuuuper proud of how this turned out. I went "dark mode" with the design because I felt like it'd be the best way to showcase video content (and also because I never get to design in dark mode so it was fun to try something different!). It's become one of my favorite things I've ever designed and built! Looking forward to iterating on it in future so if you have any feedback please feel free to share.

Click for full pixels! And I made a video walking through my design decisions over on YouTube here.