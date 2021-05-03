Masroor Mattu

Persona

Masroor Mattu
Masroor Mattu
  • Save
Persona education e learning research user research user personas user persona persona sketch app ui dailyui ux design
Download color palette

I created this user persona and few others during the research phase while designing for an ed-tech application. This helped us in designing and accommodating the feedback of users from interviews, support tickets and feature requests.

Masroor Mattu
Masroor Mattu

More by Masroor Mattu

View profile
    • Like