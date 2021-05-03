Hispano-Suiza Design Proposal

Tom Suhas

One week project about how could look like a new model from the hispanic brand Hispano-Suiza.
I took inspiration from their old models of 1930's.

Based on some sketches I made, I modeled the car in 3D and rendered it in Blender.

