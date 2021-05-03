Noah Langworthy

Low Poly Office

Low Poly Office cycles isometric simple design minimal blender blender3d 3d artist 3d modeling 3d
My work-from-home office rendered in cycles from Blender. My first full attempt at a low-poly room.

