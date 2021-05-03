Tuncasu Goren

NFT Pixel Art - Metal Bands

NFT Pixel Art - Metal Bands band metal pixelart pixel nftart nft metalmusic
First-ever created NFT pixel art collection of MetalMusic Bands!

https://opensea.io/accounts/Tundzha

Posted on May 3, 2021
