I created this leopard skin background for LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 History Month which in the UK is February. I used Adobe Sketch and collage elements. I wanted to do it because the rainbow flag had been used by the National Health Service, so I thought it was fiercer.

I like to create work in response to times of the year and aspects that raise up discriminated peoples. As well as more broader matters. I think inclusion is important.