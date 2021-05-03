🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created this leopard skin background for LGBTQ 🏳️🌈 History Month which in the UK is February. I used Adobe Sketch and collage elements. I wanted to do it because the rainbow flag had been used by the National Health Service, so I thought it was fiercer.
I like to create work in response to times of the year and aspects that raise up discriminated peoples. As well as more broader matters. I think inclusion is important.