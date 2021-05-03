HVMN Website Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi, everyone! PING Studio is on air 🔊
We are happy to share with you one version of the HVMN website design concepts. In this version of the concept, we wanted to redesign the company's home screen so that it would be attractive to most young people.
Subscribe — there are more interesting designs to come. And don't forget to press 'L' if you like the work ✨
Would you like to work together? Email us: hello@theping.me
