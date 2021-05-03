PING Studio

HVMN Website Concept

PING Studio
PING Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
HVMN Website Concept first screen ui design ux design health interface hero section ux ui
HVMN Website Concept first screen ui design ux design health interface hero section ux ui
Download color palette
  1. hvmn-shot-1.png
  2. hvmn-shot-2.png

Hi, everyone! PING Studio is on air 🔊

We are happy to share with you one version of the HVMN website design concepts. In this version of the concept, we wanted to redesign the company's home screen so that it would be attractive to most young people.

Subscribe — there are more interesting designs to come. And don't forget to press 'L' if you like the work ✨

Would you like to work together? Email us: hello@theping.me

PING Studio | Behance | Facebook | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
PING Studio
PING Studio
We are digital creators specialized in UI/UX & Motion Design
Hire Us

More by PING Studio

View profile
    • Like