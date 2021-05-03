Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aravinda Prabath

Figma Components - Smart Banking

Aravinda Prabath
Aravinda Prabath
Figma Components - Smart Banking
A set of minimal components for an ongoing fintech project | Various digital screens | 100% component-driven design | Scalable Figma design system with design tokens and components.
https://dribbble.com/aravinda
https://www.behance.net/aravindaprabath
Inquiries - aracandesign@gmail.com
WhatsApp - +94777499801

Posted on May 3, 2021
Aravinda Prabath
Aravinda Prabath

