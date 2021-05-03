Rajan Raj

Plant Management App Ui Concept

Plant Management App Ui Concept home indoor trees plancare plant illustration plantmanagement plant appuiux appuidesign mobile app design minimal illustration design
This is a Plant Management App that I have been Designing this week. In this app, user can easily identify their home plant health conditions and schedule caring on that note. Exploring more plants to make own garden along with istructions. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

