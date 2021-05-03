Kunvar Makkar

Adidas product landing page

Kunvar Makkar
Kunvar Makkar
Hire Me
  • Save
Adidas product landing page glass effect glassmorphism colors best shot sports ecommerce clothing design clothing lookbook adidas fashion website userexperience ux ui
Download color palette

Hey there dribbblers, What's up?
Here's a new shot. An adidas lookbook/product page design.
Just exploration. What do you think?
Let me know in the comments.

I'm open for new opportunities.
Say Hi at- kunvar009@gmail.com

Peace out!

Kunvar Makkar
Kunvar Makkar
Available for work. Let's create together! ✌️✌️
Hire Me

More by Kunvar Makkar

View profile
    • Like