Repeat Pattern designed to impart pride and dignity in, in particular Black youth in London, who I've worked with over the years extensively and who at the time were falling prey to street violence.
Here, I referenced the side portrait, as a symbol of regality and added some coat of arms style design, using Adobe Sketch.
I have a range of t shirts on a space called 'Abena's T Shack'. Details to follow.