Omega Woman Logo

Ohm or Omega is a symbol commonly used in the field of knowledge, especially mathematics, physicsand electricity, but also widely used in other fields. This logo as the name implies is very suitable for companies in the fields of electricity, knowledge, law, institutions, researchers, etc.

This logo can also be described as strength, especially woman strength.

This logo is available at Logoground
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=480063

