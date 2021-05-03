Sopyan Giantoro

Sopyan Giantoro
Sopyan Giantoro
Bull Logo crystal aggresive geometric design gradient power logo animal logo bull logo for sale logodesign branding identity design brand logo
A simplified bull with geometric shapes and gradations in purple and orange to give it a vibrant and modern feel.

This logo is available at scalebranding
https://scalebranding.com/product/65012/

Sopyan Giantoro
Sopyan Giantoro

