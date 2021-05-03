Growkids - education app

A next generation learning platform for today's student...

A unique platform to learn and engage your students.

I have used minimal and muted color approach in my design.

.......

How do you feel about this concept?

.

.

.

Waiting for your feedback

Stay in Home.

Press L if you want to show some love 🇮🇳

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Thanks in advance .

_________________________________________________________

Hit "L" if you like it :)

Follow my Dribbble to get design treat every day.

Cheers for checking it out, have a great day!

If you like my post.

Please Follow me on

Instagram I Facebook I YouTube