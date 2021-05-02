Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design App Food

Design App Food design ui ux uxui app illustration
Hello, My name is Tran Huy Hoang and I am a passionate and enthusiastic young designer. With the knowledge I have learned along with enthusiasm for creativity, experience as well as a sense of responsibility at work, I hope to be able to contribute a small part of me to the development of the company

Posted on May 2, 2021
