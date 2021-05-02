Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
oulcan

Share your stories with everyone // Story Timeline

oulcan
oulcan
  • Save
Share your stories with everyone // Story Timeline timeline design story timeline timeline time line web design webdesign ux ui public share snap app story website web
Download color palette

Share your stories with everyone. With this application concept, you upload stories that are open to everyone. Then you make this accessible with your created profile.

oulcan
oulcan

More by oulcan

View profile
    • Like