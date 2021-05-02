Ink Tank - UX Case Study

The main goal of this project was to create a web mobile app that would help users find inspiration for their next tattoo, contact artists, and make reservations.

The research conducted highlighted how the process of getting a tattoo can vary depending on each artist's preference (websites, Instagram DMs, etc.). Arranging a tattoo appointment with a specific artist can often be a difficult process; Ink Tank aims to create a consistent, streamlined process.

Ink Tank was designed between August 2020 and February 2021 as part of my UX Immersion course with CareerFoundry. I was the sole designer for the duration of the process, with the support of my tutor and mentor.

