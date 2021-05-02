Ink Tank - UX Case Study

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The main goal of this project was to create a web mobile app that would help users find inspiration for their next tattoo, contact artists, and make reservations.
The research conducted highlighted how the process of getting a tattoo can vary depending on each artist's preference (websites, Instagram DMs, etc.). Arranging a tattoo appointment with a specific artist can often be a difficult process; Ink Tank aims to create a consistent, streamlined process.
Ink Tank was designed between August 2020 and February 2021 as part of my UX Immersion course with CareerFoundry. I was the sole designer for the duration of the process, with the support of my tutor and mentor.
Read the case study on my portfolio website: www.margheritaturrin.com