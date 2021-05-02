Horace Boston

Rescue Tape redesign

minimal ux web ui design
A redesign of Rescue Tape's hero section. Simplified navigation, cleaned up the value proposition and layout, and put a clear call to action.

Posted on May 2, 2021
