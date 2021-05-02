Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Ali

Geometric Pattern

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
  • Save
Geometric Pattern rebound shape material geometric art geometric design flatdesign flat color figma shape pattern geometry
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!

Check out the rebound. I've used basic geomatic shapes to make the design. If you like the design don't forget to hit the ❤️ button. If you have any idea, let's discuss.

👉🏼 ali.khulna@gmail.com

6e8524caa25f14826a186e7281752b73
Rebound of
Design a unique geometric pattern using 4 colors
By Dribbble
Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali

More by Mohammad Ali

View profile
    • Like