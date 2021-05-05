Moment: Group Creation / Inputs

Trending designs to inspire you
ℹ️ Details
The group creation process happens like that. We tap on create button, and it opens a modal. Then we type the group’s name and go to the next step by tapping on create button.
By the way, I added an error state for the “group name” input to avoid unsupported characters.
🧘🏻 What is Moment?
Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.
We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.
✍🏻 Case Study
By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.
📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉
Email • Twitter • Behance