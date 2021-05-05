Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moment: Group Creation / Inputs

  1. Create a group.png
  2. Create a group : Input.png
  3. Create a group : Error.png

ℹ️ Details
The group creation process happens like that. We tap on create button, and it opens a modal. Then we type the group’s name and go to the next step by tapping on create button.

By the way, I added an error state for the “group name” input to avoid unsupported characters.

🧘🏻 What is Moment?
Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study
By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

Mockup : Create a group.png
500 KB
Mockup : Create a group : Error.png
500 KB
Family : Create a group : Error.png
200 KB
Family : Create a group.png
200 KB
Human Interface Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
