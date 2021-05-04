Moment: Friends Group

ℹ️ Details

In Moment, we can make our journey more enjoyable with family and friend groups. In this way, we can encourage ourselves and our loved ones to use the phone less.

So we can have fun with other people and/or spend more time with ourselves.

🧘🏻 What is Moment?

Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study

By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

