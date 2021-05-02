M Kalim

Dribbble Invitation

M Kalim
M Kalim
  • Save
Dribbble Invitation dribbble invitation
Download color palette

Hello everybody!
Are there some great designers over here?
We have 2 invites to gift to the best ones.

How to get your invite and become a player?
• Send your best shot/your portfolio/a link to mail
(mkalim.bd@gmail.com
... and we’ll make it happen!

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
M Kalim
M Kalim

More by M Kalim

View profile
    • Like