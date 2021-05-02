SmileGoodHope

Dogs in Black Background

Dogs in Black Background retouching background change
Background Removed in Photoshop CC 2021

Dogs are selected with Select Object and Quick Selection Tool, to refine edges used refine edges with Vector Mask Tool and Brush Tool.

Background is changed with creating Black Solid Color Layer from Create New Adjustment Layer.

Retouched Image with Curves Tool.

Posted on May 2, 2021
