Dogs in Black Background

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Background Removed in Photoshop CC 2021
Dogs are selected with Select Object and Quick Selection Tool, to refine edges used refine edges with Vector Mask Tool and Brush Tool.
Background is changed with creating Black Solid Color Layer from Create New Adjustment Layer.
Retouched Image with Curves Tool.