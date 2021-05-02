Adeleke A. Balogun

Shopicle - Ecommerce Mobile App

Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this mobile app designed for an e-commerce store.

The client wants the shopping experience to be as smooth and efficient as possible and for customers to shop without any flaws.

I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions while maintaining the regular e-commerce platform's aesthetics.

------------

I hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😇.

Creating user-centric and delightful human experiences

