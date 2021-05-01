Beatrix Antiqua - 18 fonts

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Beatrix Antiqua is a humanist sans-serif typeface designed by Francesco Canovaro, part of the Beatrix Family that takes its inspiration from the classic Roman monumental capital model: its capitals are directly derived from the stone carvings in Florence Santa Croce Cathedral - where the serifs are often removed while keeping the variable width strokes. So, even if it's basically a sans-serif, Beatrix keeps a subtle swelling at the terminals suggesting a glyphic serif - in the same vein as Herman Zapf classic Optima typeface. In the lowercase design, Beatrix references early humanist typefaces, keeping small calligraphic details (as the prolongation of the e nose) that are especially visible in the italics. Featuring lower X-height and an extended character set that covers over forty languages using the latin alphabet, as well as Greek and Russian Cyrillic.
