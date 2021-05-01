Ronish Sawal

Fruit Recipe App Concept UI

Ronish Sawal
Ronish Sawal
  • Save
Fruit Recipe App Concept UI uxui uiux ux drinks design logo concept app ui food app food and drink conceptui
Download color palette

Concept UI for a fictional Fruit Recipe App "Fru" 🍎

Any thoughts?

👍🏻 Follow me on Instagram

📫 Reach me on shinordesign@gmail.com for work/collaboration related queries :)

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Ronish Sawal
Ronish Sawal

More by Ronish Sawal

View profile
    • Like