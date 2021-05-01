Stylecaster 360 Daily Looks Design

Won J. You

Between 2008 and 2009, I worked with fashion startup, Stylecaster to create their Daily Looks experience, which would generate custom outfits, based off of the weather and style preferences of the user.

