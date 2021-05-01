Aliaksandra Skavysh

Bose website redesign concept

Aliaksandra Skavysh
Aliaksandra Skavysh
  • Save
Bose website redesign concept ecommerce desktop design headphones bose figma ui webdesign design
Download color palette

A concept of website redesign for Bose brand

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Aliaksandra Skavysh
Aliaksandra Skavysh

More by Aliaksandra Skavysh

View profile
    • Like