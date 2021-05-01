Anna Leonie Birkholz

please be good to us, summer

please be good to us, summer icecream dog femalecharacter pandemic covid-19 lockdown women women empowerment digital illustration women in illustration illustration
please be good to us, summer ▪ first day of may and while it's sunny - which is great - i'm still sitting here drawing with a blanket around me. dreaming of summer was the best thing to do today, especially after a very busy week. have a lovely weekend, friendsss!

