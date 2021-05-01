Omega-Pixel

Cat Videos

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Hire Me
  • Save
Cat Videos combination logo pets logo animal logo video design app logo icon cat lovers cat logo logodesign logodesigns brandidentity logo illustration logos vector branding creative logodesigner designer art
Download color palette

Hey guys,
Today I want to share with you a proposal design that I was crearte before for an Video app and website for cat lovers and people who enjoy watching Cat Videos.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
service@omega-pixel.com

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Power your company with our creative studio
Hire Me

More by Omega-Pixel

View profile
    • Like