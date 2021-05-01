Educational Mobile

Hey guys👋🏻

In this post, I showed the some screens of the Educational concept (Mobile Version)

This concept is responsive in 3 versions: web, tablet and mobile😊

hope you like it and write your opinion in comment

To Do Your Project , you can get in touch with me:

Email: mohammadhosseinbaba.ui@gmail.com

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/mohammadhossein-baba-8bbb21123

IG: www.instagram.com/baba.uix