Jomin George Attayil

MEDICAL LAB WEBSITE CONCEPT

Jomin George Attayil
Jomin George Attayil
  • Save
MEDICAL LAB WEBSITE CONCEPT web art typography user interface design branding website designers dribbble best shot ux ui website design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble,
Take a look at my UI design for Medical Lab Website.
Hope you will like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.
Thank You

Jomin George Attayil
Jomin George Attayil

More by Jomin George Attayil

View profile
    • Like