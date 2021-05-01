Dhaval Adesara

Rush - Logo Identity

Rush - Logo Identity chat logo brand designer need logo monogram chat app logo and branding r logo letter r messaging chat brand identity negative space logo designer concept branding logo design symbol flat logo minimal
It's a messaging platform which allows users to send and receive messages from anywhere in the world.

As it's a messaging platform, I have incorporated "chat bubble" into "Letter R" with negative space.

