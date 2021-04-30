Jaden Taylor

Eye Drawing Practice 1

Jaden Taylor
Jaden Taylor
  • Save
Eye Drawing Practice 1 eyes practice stylized animeart anime drawing challenge art challenge eyelash eye sketch drawingart drawing illustration digital illustration art illustration digital illustration digital art artwork digitalart art
Download color palette

Eye Drawing Practice - the eye is the feature I sketched the most when learning to draw - so I wanted to practice art fundamentals and draw the eye from different angles! What I’ve learned is that in art, you often push yourself to take risks and step outside of your comfort zone, but no matter what skill level you’re at, it’s just as important to revisit the basics!

Jaden Taylor
Jaden Taylor

More by Jaden Taylor

View profile
    • Like