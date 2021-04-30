oterman

goodbye internet

goodbye internet new art stritart design icon comic art print illustration отерман комикс oterman comicblog comic navalny
every job may turn out to be extreme in my country, fascism, terror, repression are flourishing. from May 1, they block YouTube, they say temporarily, but most likely not. and by the end of 2021, the Internet will be turned off completely.

