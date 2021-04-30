🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Daily Logo Challenge: Day 5
Ola, amigos! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . I'm late for today's post. Today, the topic for me was Driverless Car Logo. At first, I was thinking something complex. But then I saw other car logos, they are always minimal and very simple. Most of them are curved on metal plates. I was provided with three names- Autonome, Vrooom, Onward. I found out "Onward" very appealing and related to the subject. But on the contrary this name doesn't suggest anything driverless; so I focused on the name itself that says "Onward". So, I have used the letter O to make an on symbol + rest of the company name.
Appreciate you stopping by.✌️
Let me know what you think about my work.
