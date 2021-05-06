Netflix Playlist

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
What if we could create playlists and transform Netflix into a TV schedule? That would be really dope!
I've been toying with this idea on my mind for a little while and finally got the time to create some concept screens.
