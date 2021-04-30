Carter Smith

CS Wordmark

Aight, I'm finally done working on this. I discovered something in the process: DESIGN SHOULD BE FUN! I took forever to discover who I am as a designer, but this is me. Wonky, fun, breaking the rules a little bit. More to come.

