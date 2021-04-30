I will design professional flyer and marketing materials

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Alhamdulillah, learning graphic design. Here is another flyer design that I made as practice work from my idea. Help me improve with your valuable feedback. Feel free to comment on how my design has worked and point out improvements. Hopefully, I will learn more in the future with your help.
Thank you in advance,
For better view www.behance.net/gallery/116970657/Creative-Flyer-Design