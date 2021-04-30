Shawal Shajib

I will design professional flyer and marketing materials

Shawal Shajib
Shawal Shajib
  • Save
I will design professional flyer and marketing materials event business card flyers creative template banner print corporate poster flyer template flyer advertising flyer print flyer corporate flyer business flyer banner minimalistic flyer design creative flyer creative design
Download color palette

Alhamdulillah, learning graphic design. Here is another flyer design that I made as practice work from my idea. Help me improve with your valuable feedback. Feel free to comment on how my design has worked and point out improvements. Hopefully, I will learn more in the future with your help.
Thank you in advance,
For better view www.behance.net/gallery/116970657/Creative-Flyer-Design

Shawal Shajib
Shawal Shajib

More by Shawal Shajib

View profile
    • Like