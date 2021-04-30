Natalia Cacheiro

Emov Smart Bike — UX UI

Natalia Cacheiro
Natalia Cacheiro
  • Save
Emov Smart Bike — UX UI data visualization dataviz minimalist ui ux app smart bike smart bike cards ui ui design ux ui minimal clean ui darkmode figma
Download color palette

Hey 😊, press "L" if you like it!

Behance Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/104640471/Smart-Bike-App-UXUI

Cheers!

Natalia Cacheiro
Natalia Cacheiro

More by Natalia Cacheiro

View profile
    • Like