Daily UI Challenge - 52 - Logo

Daily UI Challenge - 52 - Logo flat minimal illustration branding logo design dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
This logo design is inspired by my first tattoo. I designed the tattoo myself because it reminded me of my favorite character and gemstone in the show Steven Universe, Garnet.

Reach me at me@briadesign.com if you would like to work together!
Open to feedback, and best wishes,
Bria

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
