App Onboarding Design

Onboarding for a Postal service app with illustrations. A well-designed onboarding experience is essential to help users reach their 🚀 WOW moment earlier and retain them effectively.

When designing onboarding screens like these, we:
👌🏼 Keep it simple and relevant.
❌ Always allow the user to skip.

