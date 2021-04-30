Saad Ibn Sayed ❂
Perfume Ecommerce Website

Hello Everyone 👋👋👋,
This is a concept for a perfume landing page design, who want to sell exclusive premium perfumes. This is very clean and modern design also we wanted to create a seamless experience to its users, with very fun and amazing way.

👉 Design Process
Understand (User+Brand) >> Research (Stack Holder + User Interview) >> Userflow >> Sketch >> Wireframe >> Visual Design >> Prototype >> Animation & Final Rendering

👉 Tools
Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro

