Perfume Ecommerce Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone 👋👋👋,
This is a concept for a perfume landing page design, who want to sell exclusive premium perfumes. This is very clean and modern design also we wanted to create a seamless experience to its users, with very fun and amazing way.
👉 Design Process
Understand (User+Brand) >> Research (Stack Holder + User Interview) >> Userflow >> Sketch >> Wireframe >> Visual Design >> Prototype >> Animation & Final Rendering
👉 Tools
Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro
👉 Check out my Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin to see more if you like my work
We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristics project? Connect with us :
interact.claw@gmail.com / saadibnsayed21@gmail.com
Showcasing the amazing work from the Claw Team💖 Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work. 🙏🏻