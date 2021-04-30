J A F
Javier Simorra

Javier Simorra is a Barcelona based high-fashion brand founded in 1978 and dedicated to the design and manufacture of feminine clothing with the well known designer Javier Simorra being in charge as creative director for the company.
Javier Simorra designs for a woman that looks for comfort and elegance in clothes, always adding a distinctive touch of daring, without being over bearing or limited in the use of materials.

Javier Simorra came to Rocket Digital to update their ecommerce platform, transforming the look and feel of their recognisable in-store customer service to a digital environment.

