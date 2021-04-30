Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Javier Simorra is a Barcelona based high-fashion brand founded in 1978 and dedicated to the design and manufacture of feminine clothing with the well known designer Javier Simorra being in charge as creative director for the company.
Javier Simorra designs for a woman that looks for comfort and elegance in clothes, always adding a distinctive touch of daring, without being over bearing or limited in the use of materials.
Javier Simorra came to Rocket Digital to update their ecommerce platform, transforming the look and feel of their recognisable in-store customer service to a digital environment.