Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Quberten

IIHF World Championship in Kazakhstan

Quberten
Quberten
Hire Me
  • Save
IIHF World Championship in Kazakhstan sport astana kazakhstan world championship hockey logo hockey branding q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports
Download color palette

Identity for World Hockey Championship in Kazakhstan.

In 2019, for the first time in history, Kazakhstan hosted the World Hockey Championship. An event of this scale could not be left without a bright, visual theme. The logo was clean and concise, and the specific colours allowed the creators to achieve maximum identity of the symbol.

Read more here: https://quberten.com/content/identity-world-hockey-championship-kazakhstan

Quberten
Quberten
Sports Design Studio
Hire Me

More by Quberten

View profile
    • Like