IIHF World Championship in Kazakhstan

Identity for World Hockey Championship in Kazakhstan.
In 2019, for the first time in history, Kazakhstan hosted the World Hockey Championship. An event of this scale could not be left without a bright, visual theme. The logo was clean and concise, and the specific colours allowed the creators to achieve maximum identity of the symbol.
Read more here: https://quberten.com/content/identity-world-hockey-championship-kazakhstan