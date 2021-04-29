bahadır tarhanacı

#FFOO RED WINE

#FFOO RED WINE design branding illustration packaging design wine branding winery wine bottle bottle label wine label wine ambalaj
Modern bir şirket olan #FFOO şarabı için ambalaj tasarımını tasarlarken firmanın adını kırmızı renk #FF00'ın renk kodundan esinlenerek tasarladım ve logomu ve ambalajımı pantone renginden esinlenerek tasarladım.

